Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,541 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOSL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 24.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,005,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 198,291 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 288.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $38,278.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,704.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AOSL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AOSL traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.27. 157,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,566. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

