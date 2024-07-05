Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,795 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 660.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $70,626.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,067.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Central Pacific Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $558.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.73%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

