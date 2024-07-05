Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 128,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUZ. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Suzano in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,760,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Suzano by 693.0% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 317,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 277,471 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Suzano by 14.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 656,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 81,264 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its position in Suzano by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 760,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 74,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Suzano by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 121,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 65,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

SUZ stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 838,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,501. Suzano S.A. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Suzano S.A. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Suzano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

