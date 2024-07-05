Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.41% of PDF Solutions worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDFS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 77.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

PDFS stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $36.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,388. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $48.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 721.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.19.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $46,360.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,217.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PDF Solutions news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 5,500 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $190,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,381 shares in the company, valued at $359,805.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adnan Raza sold 1,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $46,360.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,217.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,490 shares of company stock valued at $564,506. 11.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

