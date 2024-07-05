Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,969 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,969 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,644,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,000 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,163,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,748,000 after purchasing an additional 857,819 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,792,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,103,000 after acquiring an additional 691,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,428,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,426,000 after buying an additional 683,417 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

EWJ traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.89. 2,143,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,371,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.71. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $57.20 and a 52-week high of $72.07.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

