Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $1.84 Million Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of ACM Research as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $662,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,197.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $343,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874,329 shares in the company, valued at $20,004,647.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $662,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,197.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,329 shares of company stock worth $5,440,934 in the last 90 days. 31.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACM Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.82. The company had a trading volume of 490,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,578. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.55. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Stories

