Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) versus Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) and Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and Vycor Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 4.13% 6.50% 4.01% Vycor Medical -7.49% N/A -10.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of Pro-Dex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $49.46 million 1.18 $7.07 million $0.58 29.53 Vycor Medical $1.46 million 2.01 -$70,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Pro-Dex and Vycor Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than Vycor Medical.

Volatility & Risk

Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vycor Medical has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pro-Dex and Vycor Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A Vycor Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Vycor Medical on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company's products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Vycor Medical

Vycor Medical, Inc. designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. It operates through two segments: Vycor Medical and NovaVision. The Vycor Medical segment provides devices for neurosurgery comprising ViewSite Brain Access System, a retraction and access system for brain and spine surgeries. The NovaVision segment offers non-invasive computer-based rehabilitation targeted at people who have impaired vision as a result of stroke or other brain injury. It has a license agreement which grants for the license to provide NovaVision's products and therapies to patients and professionals in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. It primarily serves hospitals and medical professionals. Vycor Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Vycor Medical, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fountainhead Capital Management Limited.

