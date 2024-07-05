ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.28

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 8390137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

