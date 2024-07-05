ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.01

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $85.01 and last traded at $84.97, with a volume of 159956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.75.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average of $73.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra S&P500

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $3,740,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 278,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,133,000 after acquiring an additional 26,196 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 75,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Stories

