ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.60

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 15291605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 1.6 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
