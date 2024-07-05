ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.60

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 15291605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 64.6% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 450.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

