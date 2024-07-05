Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Receives $41.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.25.

PRLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Proto Labs in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.19. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $41.87. The company has a market cap of $776.44 million, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Proto Labs by 3,795.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Proto Labs by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Proto Labs by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

