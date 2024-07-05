Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Providence Gold Mines Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Providence Gold Mines Company Profile

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, which includes the Black Oak Mine, Soulsby Mine, Dead Horse Mine, New Albany Mine, Star King Mine, and others located in the Summerville Mining District, Tuolumne County, California.

Recommended Stories

