Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.86

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.86 and last traded at $32.86, with a volume of 25293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.80.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $538.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,468,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552,442 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 108.70% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $419,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

