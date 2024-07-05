Qtum (QTUM) 1-Day Volume Tops $40.35 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $226.23 million and approximately $40.35 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00003829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.83 or 0.05282364 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00044174 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011929 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00010159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,220,348 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

