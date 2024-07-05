Quantum (QUA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.00

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $0.06 and $13.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00011803 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001100 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,293.37 or 1.00275012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00008163 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011632 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00062711 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.