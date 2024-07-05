Quantum Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.06 and approximately $13.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

