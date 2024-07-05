ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.67 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 90.2% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $32.32 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00010140 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00013699 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00108991 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000164 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

