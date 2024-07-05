Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $16.91 Million Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.25% of OGE Energy worth $16,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 392.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 441.9% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OGE stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $35.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,516,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,000. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $37.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

