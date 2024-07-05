Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $18.89 Million Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.27% of Chart Industries worth $18,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,986,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,814,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,163,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,607,000 after acquiring an additional 39,130 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Chart Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,948,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,088,000 after acquiring an additional 101,404 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Chart Industries by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 930,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,819,000 after acquiring an additional 73,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 695,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,636,000 after purchasing an additional 84,931 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.61. The stock had a trading volume of 248,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.25. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.48 and a 1 year high of $184.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. UBS Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.92.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

