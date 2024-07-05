Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $20.80 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $20,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 19.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 103,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after buying an additional 27,957 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 99.5% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 874.5% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 93,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after buying an additional 84,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.0 %

MDLZ traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.00. 5,064,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,297,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day moving average is $70.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.