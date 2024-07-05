Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $8.12 Million Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,443 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of SouthState worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SouthState by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 720,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,872,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in SouthState by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,448,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,461,000 after purchasing an additional 54,147 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,754,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SouthState by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 103,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 37,049 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSB traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.47. The stock had a trading volume of 332,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.21.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $415.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.32 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 33.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSB. Raymond James upgraded SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

