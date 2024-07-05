Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $9.72 Million Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $9,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1,850.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,437.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HUBB traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $372.75. 477,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.25. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $248.37 and a fifty-two week high of $429.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

HUBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.57.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

