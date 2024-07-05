Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.53. The company had a trading volume of 637,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,369. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $286.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.77 and its 200-day moving average is $241.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.85.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

