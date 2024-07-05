Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,609 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 15,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $424,343.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $893,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Karen Detoro sold 2,778 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $75,283.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,295.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 15,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $424,343.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $893,010.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,145 in the last ninety days. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $27.71. The company had a trading volume of 400,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,124. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $29.09.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

