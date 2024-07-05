Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 501 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,562.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at $19,231,138.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,562.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,231,138.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $176,820.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,680.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,806 shares of company stock worth $2,888,383 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.57. The company had a trading volume of 471,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,248. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.57.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

