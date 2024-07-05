Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 388,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 72,438 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ciena were worth $19,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,084,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,903,000 after acquiring an additional 155,964 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 5,021,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,028,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,513,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,149,000 after purchasing an additional 791,215 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,952,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,881,000 after purchasing an additional 552,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ciena by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,162,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,331,000 after buying an additional 332,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $186,636.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,252,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $186,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,109 shares in the company, valued at $17,252,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,635,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,654 shares of company stock worth $929,794 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIEN traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.77. 1,170,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,662. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.80 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

