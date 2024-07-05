Reviewing Sow Good (SOWG) and Its Competitors

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sow Good to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s competitors have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sow Good and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sow Good Competitors 324 1315 1520 31 2.39

Valuation and Earnings

Sow Good currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.36%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 13.58%. Given Sow Good’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sow Good is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Sow Good and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million -$3.06 million -54.60 Sow Good Competitors $7.29 billion $662.56 million 2.38

Sow Good’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42% Sow Good Competitors -30.56% -48.84% -12.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sow Good beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

