Revival Gold (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 33,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 87,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Revival Gold Trading Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.

Revival Gold Company Profile

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

