RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMIGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock remained flat at $15.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,134. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.83. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

