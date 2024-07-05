RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 101,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 68,375 shares.The stock last traded at $19.43 and had previously closed at $19.25.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $635.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPAR Risk Parity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,064 shares during the quarter. RPAR Risk Parity ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned about 2.01% of RPAR Risk Parity ETF worth $20,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Company Profile

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

