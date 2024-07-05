RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Free Report) were down 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

RTL Group Stock Down 7.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50.

About RTL Group

(Get Free Report)

RTL Group SA, an entertainment company, operates television (TV) channels and radio stations, and provides streaming services in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The RTL Deutschland segment operates TV, streaming, radio, digital, and publishing; owns TV channels, magazines, podcasts, and various digital offerings; and radio groups, including Antenne Bayern and Radio Hamburg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.