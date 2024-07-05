Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Trading 2.5% Higher

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Rupert Resources Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.