Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 815.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,971 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 17.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,624,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,647,000 after buying an additional 244,490 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 26.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,159,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,127,000 after buying an additional 245,827 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Ryan Specialty stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $57.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,132. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $61.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.06 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is 83.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RYAN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

