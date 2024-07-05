Saga Trading 33% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. Saga has a market cap of $87.10 million and approximately $46.31 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saga token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Saga has traded 33% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Saga

Saga’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,017,882,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,527,167 tokens. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,017,746,869 with 96,477,607 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 0.95485215 USD and is down -20.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $42,073,958.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

