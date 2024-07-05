Sanctum Infinity Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $15.89 Million (INF)

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Sanctum Infinity has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sanctum Infinity token can currently be bought for about $154.98 or 0.00272323 BTC on popular exchanges. Sanctum Infinity has a total market cap of $255.26 million and approximately $15.89 million worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sanctum Infinity Token Profile

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 1,647,013 tokens. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso. The official message board for Sanctum Infinity is medium.com/@soceanfinance. Sanctum Infinity’s official website is app.sanctum.so/infinity.

Sanctum Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 1,672,640.23433638. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 165.43895698 USD and is down -8.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $9,316,034.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sanctum Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sanctum Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sanctum Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

