Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.86.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Schneider National Stock Performance

NYSE:SNDR opened at $24.03 on Friday. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schneider National will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 78,622.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Articles

