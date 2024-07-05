Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Increased by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,709,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,079 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $104,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 45,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $63.61. 325,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,083. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $63.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average is $59.26.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

