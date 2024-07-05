Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Shares of Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 397085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Scorpio Gold Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$10.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

