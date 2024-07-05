Seed Innovations (LON:SEED) Trading Down 7.9%

Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED – Get Free Report) traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.71 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). 1,298,616 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 918,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

Seed Innovations Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £3.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.12.

Seed Innovations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 46.51%.

Seed Innovations Company Profile

Seed Innovations Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm prefers to focus on investments in innovative lifestyle, wellness, health, medical cannabis the technology sector and life sciences, medical cannabis and pharmaceuticals. It typically invests in North America and Europe but will consider investments elsewhere in the world.

