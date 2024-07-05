Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) Trading 28.2% Higher

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 28.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 231,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 389,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Shineco Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter. Shineco had a negative return on equity of 32.37% and a negative net margin of 138.63%.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, processes and distributes agricultural produce. It also engages in the growing and cultivation of mulberry trees and silkworm cocoons; distribution of fruit business; and processing and distribution of silk and silk fabrics, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

