Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) were up 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.49 and last traded at $38.44. Approximately 31,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 125,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.35. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shinhan Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,075,000 after acquiring an additional 34,597 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 121,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 52,161 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 274,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 167,434 shares during the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.