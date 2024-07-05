Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Supreme (LON:SUP)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Supreme (LON:SUP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Supreme Price Performance

Shares of LON:SUP opened at GBX 172 ($2.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £200.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1,146.67 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 140 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 125.72. Supreme has a fifty-two week low of GBX 87 ($1.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 190 ($2.40).

Get Supreme alerts:

Supreme Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Supreme’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Supreme’s payout ratio is presently 2,666.67%.

Supreme Company Profile

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Other Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; and smart home LED technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.