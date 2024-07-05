Short Interest in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Expands By 6.5%

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the May 31st total of 158,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMX Royalty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in EMX Royalty by 817.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in EMX Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in EMX Royalty by 509.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 115,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 96,508 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EMX Royalty by 316.1% in the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122,716 shares in the last quarter. 21.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on EMX Royalty from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

EMX Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMX opened at $1.87 on Friday. EMX Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $212.28 million, a P/E ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 0.84.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

Featured Stories

