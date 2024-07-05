Siacoin (SC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.31 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $223.26 million and $6.31 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,145.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.34 or 0.00574110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00010202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00108489 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00035458 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.18 or 0.00274614 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00039531 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00062735 BTC.

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,744,195,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,584,119,484 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

