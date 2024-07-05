Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $69-72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.87 million. Simulations Plus also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.540-0.560 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $797.40 million, a PE ratio of 75.26 and a beta of 0.72. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $52.69.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.92 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 14.36%. Simulations Plus’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $934,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,540,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,393,430.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $934,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,540,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,393,430.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $157,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,147.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,198 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

