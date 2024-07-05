Sleepless AI Trading 32% Lower Over Last Week (AI)

Sleepless AI (AI) traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Sleepless AI has a total market cap of $61.64 million and approximately $25.76 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sleepless AI has traded down 32% against the US dollar. One Sleepless AI token can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sleepless AI Profile

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab. Sleepless AI’s official website is www.sleeplessai.net/home.

Sleepless AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 195,625,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 0.61008616 USD and is down -7.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $21,367,214.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessai.net/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sleepless AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sleepless AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

