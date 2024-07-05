SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Cut by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after buying an additional 2,636,376 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,166,000 after purchasing an additional 507,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after purchasing an additional 47,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.99. 5,055,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,293,554. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.42.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.