SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $14,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:MDYV traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $72.62. The stock had a trading volume of 49,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,050. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average of $72.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $76.39.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.