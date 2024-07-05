SpiderRock Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 165,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,587,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 141,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 87,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,547,000 after buying an additional 71,193 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,752,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,376,211. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $72.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.71.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

