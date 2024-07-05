SpiderRock Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.75. 31,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,135. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $70.45 and a twelve month high of $96.85.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

